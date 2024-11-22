Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Raised by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $67,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,946.25. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $168.73 and a one year high of $226.84. The firm has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.87%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

