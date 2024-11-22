Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Reaches $39.57 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $39.57 million and $1.57 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,371,292 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

