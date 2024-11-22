Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Cut by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 4.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.49.

Walmart Stock Up 1.3 %

WMT opened at $88.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.54. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The company has a market cap of $709.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at $31,054,909.80. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.