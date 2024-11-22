Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $78.68 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $2.80 or 0.00002835 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 39,028,731.13718109 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.83792193 USD and is up 8.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $7,717,745.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

