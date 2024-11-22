Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NIE)

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

