Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFJ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.99. 315,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.