Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

ACV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,664. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

