Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.25 and traded as high as $21.83. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 20,221 shares.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.