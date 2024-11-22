Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

Shares of LON VIC opened at GBX 112 ($1.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £364.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2,775.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 1 year low of GBX 74.80 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 116.50 ($1.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.78.

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

