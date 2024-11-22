Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.
