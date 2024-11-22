Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $141.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $141.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average is $94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 80.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.