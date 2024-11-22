Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCAGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 404.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $50,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 106.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,028 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of ($1.78) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 591.84% and a negative net margin of 625.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

