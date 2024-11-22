Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 404.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $50,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 106.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,028 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of ($1.78) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 591.84% and a negative net margin of 625.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

