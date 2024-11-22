Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,079,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,108 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 2.20% of Vericel worth $45,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vericel by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,413,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,349 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Vericel during the first quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Vericel by 7.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 58,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $724,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,142,373.06. The trade was a 7.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $235,361.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $443,850. The trade was a 34.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,764. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

