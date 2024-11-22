Verge (XVG) Trading Up 22.4% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $103.94 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,846.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.93 or 0.00486404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00090222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00161859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00067323 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00017739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

