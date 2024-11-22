Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $10.60. Veradigm shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 50,166 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Sunday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Veradigm Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Veradigm stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

