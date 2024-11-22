Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT opened at $120.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.31. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $121.97.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

