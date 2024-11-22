Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $141,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,169 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,803,000 after purchasing an additional 942,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $546.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $416.57 and a twelve month high of $551.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

