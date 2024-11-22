VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Holdings Raised by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,998 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,570 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,377,000 after acquiring an additional 514,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after acquiring an additional 494,164 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after purchasing an additional 436,853 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $246.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.11. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $156.56 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

