VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and traded as high as $19.34. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 508,171 shares trading hands.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAPP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 1,134.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 533,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 490,316 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 844.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 298,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 266,734 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

