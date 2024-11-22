Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 30677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Valeo Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

