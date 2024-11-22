Valence8 US LP Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Valence8 US LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Valence8 US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Valence8 US LP owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWU. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Syntrinsic LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWU opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

