Valence8 US LP Acquires Shares of 13,188 Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Valence8 US LP bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Tyra Biosciences comprises about 0.1% of Valence8 US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences

In other Tyra Biosciences news, CFO Alan Fuhrman acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,584. This trade represents a 283.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $138,518.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,729 shares in the company, valued at $36,385,481.99. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,492 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of TYRA opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $777.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.08. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $29.60.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Featured Articles

