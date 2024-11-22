Urbana (TSE:URB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.58 and last traded at C$5.63, with a volume of 20134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.63.

Urbana Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The firm has a market cap of C$56.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.37.

Get Urbana alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urbana news, Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell acquired 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,593.00. Corporate insiders own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.