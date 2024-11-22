UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 17,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 998,921 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $494,166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $597.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $549.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

