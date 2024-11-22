UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.750-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UGI also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.75-$3.05 EPS.
UGI Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of UGI traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 313,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. UGI has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.
About UGI
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
