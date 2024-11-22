UGI (NYSE:UGI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $24.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. UGI has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in UGI by 42.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 33.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,938 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 28.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,537,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after purchasing an additional 788,457 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in UGI by 13.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,024,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,267,000 after buying an additional 356,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 47.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,630,000 after buying an additional 808,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

