Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Insider Sells $1,622,926.80 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $1,622,926.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,543.75. This represents a 70.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wes Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of Tyson Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,439,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,438,000 after purchasing an additional 859,351 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,537,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 446,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

