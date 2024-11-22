Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Insider Sells $1,622,926.80 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $1,622,926.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,543.75. This represents a 70.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Wes Morris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of Tyson Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93.
Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.
View Our Latest Research Report on Tyson Foods
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tyson Foods
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.