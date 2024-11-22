TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 204,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 67,840 shares.The stock last traded at $18.28 and had previously closed at $18.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $746.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -39.06%.
TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.
