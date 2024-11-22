Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 2,183 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,450,000 after buying an additional 128,274 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,543,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,108,000 after buying an additional 54,217 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,439,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,894,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,247,000 after purchasing an additional 91,627 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,274,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,839,000 after purchasing an additional 398,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

In other Tyson Foods news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,048. The trade was a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,409.27. The trade was a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,363 shares of company stock worth $3,732,049. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

