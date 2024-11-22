Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,283 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 22,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 54.3% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,273 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 180.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 118,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 76,296 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 79.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.15.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,306. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.67 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $172.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average of $181.75.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

