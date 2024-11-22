Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Textron by 579.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 12,532 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $1,797,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Textron stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.22.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.09). Textron had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. TD Cowen lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXT

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.