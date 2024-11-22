Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Shares of ENR opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.21.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $71,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,115.26. The trade was a 25.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Energizer by 307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 22.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

