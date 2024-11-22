TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Raised to $7.50

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPVG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $321.99 million, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 9.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.93%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 571.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

