Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRN

Trinity Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TRN stock opened at $37.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $798.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 54.63%.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 85.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 13.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.