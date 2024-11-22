Tri-Continental Corporation Declares Distribution for Fourth QuarterTri-Continental Corporation (NYSE: TY) has recently announced its distributions for the fourth quarter. The corporation declared an ordinary income distribution of $0.2850 per share

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Tri-Continental’s 8K filing here.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tri-Continental
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Arm Holdings: Buy the Dip or Wait for a Better Price?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Why Alphabet Stock Dips Are the Perfect Time to Invest