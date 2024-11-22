Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,695,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 830,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,528,000 after buying an additional 29,730 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,350,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 79,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $273.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $197.00 and a 12-month high of $307.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.82.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

