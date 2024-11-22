Todd M. Duchene Sells 25,000 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,661,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,411,205.40. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Core Scientific Price Performance
NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $18.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Core Scientific by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,276,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,594,000 after buying an additional 1,113,285 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $2,426,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $3,641,000.
Core Scientific Company Profile
Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.
