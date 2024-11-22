Todd M. Duchene Sells 25,000 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,661,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,411,205.40. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $18.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Core Scientific by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,276,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,594,000 after buying an additional 1,113,285 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $2,426,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $3,641,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

