Time Finance (LON:TIME) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.71). Approximately 153,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 253,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.71).

Time Finance Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £54.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 57.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Activity at Time Finance

In other news, insider Tanya Raynes purchased 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £3,012.79 ($3,793.01). 16.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

