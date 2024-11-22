Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.00. 3,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 2,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Till Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

