Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,545 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Popular by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 835,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,867,000 after purchasing an additional 286,450 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,299,000 after acquiring an additional 233,119 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 859,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,129,000 after acquiring an additional 164,270 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,218,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,781,000 after acquiring an additional 113,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 38.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 314,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 87,312 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Popular Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $105.01.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.62 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Popular’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In related news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $178,320.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,332 shares in the company, valued at $325,569.72. The trade was a 35.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $347,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,403.40. The trade was a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

