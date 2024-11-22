Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,973 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,898,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,074,000 after buying an additional 680,621 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,723,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,801,000 after acquiring an additional 692,859 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,274,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,005,000 after acquiring an additional 248,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,523,000 after acquiring an additional 455,307 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.59.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.4 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.