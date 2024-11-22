Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 5,304 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,327 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,886,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,397 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,712,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,014,000 after buying an additional 251,485 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,305,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,445,000 after buying an additional 596,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,673,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,536,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Shares of SCHW opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $143.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $55.42 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,624. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

