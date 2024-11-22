Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.14% of WEX worth $11,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in WEX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 914,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,561,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 720,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,103,000 after purchasing an additional 34,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in WEX by 34.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,772,000 after purchasing an additional 126,663 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in WEX by 3.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,275,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,131,000 after buying an additional 17,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. This trade represents a 6.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $181.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.51 and its 200 day moving average is $188.33. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.51 and a twelve month high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.03 million. WEX had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair upgraded WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.91.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

