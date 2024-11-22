Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $9.82 Million Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,850 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.37% of John Wiley & Sons worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,326,000 after purchasing an additional 90,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,302,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,022,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 987,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,196,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,427,000 after purchasing an additional 81,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 218,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE WLY opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $53.79.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%. John Wiley & Sons’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -70.50%.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $114,532.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,602.98. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

