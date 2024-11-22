Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,199.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,079.50 and a 52 week high of $5,211.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,457.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4,027.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,785.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

