Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 11,137 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of C opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $70.20. The company has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. Citigroup’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

