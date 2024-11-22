Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 53.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

