The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $261.15 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.62.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.15.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,145,639.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. The trade was a 21.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares in the company, valued at $29,102,211.60. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

