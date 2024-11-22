The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $6,956,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 69.9% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 163.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 241,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,176,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 247,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,580,000 after buying an additional 22,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 3.1 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $383.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.67. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $272.34 and a 52 week high of $392.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 18.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

