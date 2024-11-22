Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $11.51 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 20.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 7,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,573,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after buying an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.38.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $2,238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,334.21. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,995 shares of company stock worth $25,116,338. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $213.36 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.63 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.09 and its 200 day moving average is $225.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

