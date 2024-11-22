TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock Position Cut by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,536 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 11.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David R. Vetter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $2,462,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,174,156.34. The trade was a 23.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $234,590.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,721.45. This trade represents a 25.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,645 shares of company stock worth $8,414,329. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $116.55 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.68.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

